Too Far? Mackenzie McKee Defends Disturbing Video Of Son Holding & Kissing Dead Dog

Mackenzie McKee faced backlash when she posted a disturbing video of her son holding and kissing a dead dog. The Teen Mom 3 star exclusively reveals to RadarOnline.com why she doesn’t see anything wrong with her son mourning the loss of their puppy.

“I brought the dog to the vet in the morning,” McKee told Radar. “He said she’s too small to deliver the dogs so we have to give her a C-section. Gannon is there with me and he’s smart enough to take things in. They bring out the mom and two puppies. They said one might not make it, but you can take him home.”

When McKee realized that one of the puppies had passed, her son asked to hold the dog.

“What was going through my mind was, I had a miscarriage at 14 weeks and I delivered the baby naturally,” she said. “I remember them taking the baby away and I never saw it again. I wish I could go back and hold the baby to get closure. It messed me up for a while.”

McKee explained how she knew that would help her son who was already attached to the dog.

“After he took the dog to a corner and prayed over it,” she said. “That was a beautiful moment for me because he sees me pray in hard times. I had to explain the dog was sick and got sent to heaven. We had a funeral, made a casket and buried the dog. Gannon is okay, he got closure.”

Viewers of McKee’s Snapchat video were outraged when they watched her allow her son to hug and kiss the dog.

“What do you plan to do with that puppy?” she asked him in the video, as he responded, “Keep it.” She then said, “Gannon, you know the dog is dead right? You’re just going to keep a dead dog?”

A user tweeted of the video, “What is wrong with you? He is holding and kissing a DEAD puppy,” as another fired, “She filmed Gannon hug and kiss a dead puppy. @PETA help.”

As Radar readers know, McKee was involved in a cheating scandal when her husband Josh accused her of infidelity. She told Radar that her relationship with the other man never went beyond texting.

“There was no flirting or affair,” she said. “I didn’t do that. His ex-wife found out and sent Josh a message. That’s what he’s going off of.”

She explained how she received no support from her husband when she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of their third child Broncs.

“He said, ‘I don’t love you, you’re crazy,'” she confessed. “I was suicidal. He said, ‘Go kill yourself, but don’t do it in front of me and the kids.'”

