‘Little Women’ Star Christy Dirty Dances, Says ‘M Word’ In Raunchy Vintage Video

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE MATERIAL

On this week’s episode of Little Women: LA, Terra Jole discovered a scandalous video of her scantily-clad costar — and nemesis — Christy McGinity Gibel lip syncing to a song featuring the “M Word,” a term often deemed offensive to Little People.

And now, RadarOnline.com has uncovered the full clip that is sure to shock fans of the down-to-earth mom and wife.

Writhing on a piano in a sexy dress and sky-high heels, the 39-year-old Lifetime star appears to sing.

“I’m a [redacted] but [redacted] still need love,” she lip syncs to the melody of the Black Eyed Peas’ “Just Can’t Get Enough.” “I’m not getting taller and that will never change, I’m a [redact] and I just need love.”

Later in the provocative clip, Gibel, wearing a men’s button-down shirt, licks comedian Brian Hooks’ face in bed.

The music video to “Just Not Tall Enough” was released in early 2013.

A source close to Gibel claimed she took the gig because she needed money before she found fame on reality TV.

“She definitely never wanted that video to surface,” the insider said.

Gibel has come a long way in a few short years. She found sobriety after years of alcohol abuse, and moved on from an abusive relationship to find love with her husband of three years, Todd Gibel.

The couple is still planning on adopting a baby after a fertility struggle.

“I’ve made mistakes,” she cryptically posted on Instagram last night.

Do you think Christy’s video is offensive or just funny? Sound off in the comments.

