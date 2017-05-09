Revenge! Jacob Roloff Launches Web Series After Slamming Family’s Reality Show

Jacob Roloff may have quit his family’s long-running reality show, Little People, Big World, two years ago, but he’s returning to the small screen on his very own series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Matt and Amy Roloff’s rebel son, 20, and his longtime girlfriend, Isabel Rock Garreton, have launched a web series called Rock & Roloff Road Trip.

The young couple is chronicling their three-week drive around Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, California and Oregon.

VLOG FROM YESTERDAY IS UP. EP. 001 OR WHATEVER. LINK IN BIO. ENJOY. 🎥🚗🏔🏕🛣🏞 A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on May 3, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

“We’re really excited to share what being on the road feels like to us,” Isabel says in the first episode. “Our perspective of road life, waking up somewhere new every day, and sleeping in the truck.”

“We choose to live like this because we love it so much.”

While neither Jacob nor Isabel mention the famous Roloff family, Jacob gives a shout out to his sister Molly, who unlike brothers Zach and Jeremy, rarely appears on LPBW.

“Hopefully we see a moose,” Jacob says to his camera-shy older sibling, who got engaged late last year.

As Radar readers know, Jacob recently slammed the TLC show as “fake,” and “harmful” to his divorced mother’s well-being.

In a scathing Instagram rant last year, Jacob accused producers of staging scenes and creating fake characters.

