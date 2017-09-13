Lisa Vanderpump ‘Shocked’ & ‘Hurt’ By Luxury Dog Couture Lawsuit

Lisa Vanderpump is “surprised and hurt” by an explosive new lawsuit filed by a luxury pet couture company, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and animal activist, 56, claims she and husband Ken Todd are “huge fans” of the company, Fifi & Romeo.

“She has even promoted them on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, E! and her social media,” the insider said. “She was also working on a collaboration with her, but it had some delays recently because Lisa has been incredibly busy. She just got back from vaccinating 1,200 dogs who were saved from Yulin, and was also helping with hurricane relief efforts.”

PHOTOS: Lisa Vanderpump Uncovers Shocking Reason She’s ‘Upset’ With Costar Scheana Shay

“When Lisa got word of this lawsuit she was just really shocked. She thought that she and Fifi & Romeo had a very healthy relationship, and was really hoping to release a joint collaboration with them in the next couple of months.”

As Radar previously reported, the Beverly Hills businesswoman was sued for fraud and breach of contract, as the California-based brand claimed she failed to honor an “oral agreement” to promote their products.

PHOTOS: Peek Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Glen Estate

Fifi & Romeo’s owner said she created custom-designed outfits for Vanderpump’s beloved Pomeranian, Giggy — but did not receive the promotion the star allegedly promised in exchange for the services.

Later, Vanderpump created her own doggy clothing line, Vanderpump Pets, which enraged Fifi & Romeo.

A rep for Fifi & Romeo told Radar they provided several tens of thousands of dollars in outfits for Giggy, and were not compensated nor provided the discussed reciprocal advertising.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.