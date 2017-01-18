Lisa Rinna Attacks Kim Richards’ Sobriety: ‘She’s Gonna Die’

Old habits die hard for Lisa Rinna! The QVC queen wasn’t over her spat with Kim Richards from game night and had to throw some more punches while out shopping with friend and new cast member Eden Sassoon.

Last time, Rinna admitted she didn’t “go high” when engaging with Kim and hasn’t changed her approach this time either.

The former soap star asked Eden for her opinion about the Kim situation since she’s also a “sober woman” but didn’t really listen to any advice.

Rinna said, “I would say she’s probably mostly sober right now. I don’t think she’s completely.” She even added she believes Kyle Richards (Kim’s sister) is “her enabler!”

“[Kyle]’s afraid to her turn her back on her sister. She’s afraid [Kim’s] gonna die. I know it. To me, this is what’s gonna happen next. There, this close, to Kim dying,” Rinna added.

Eden thought she didn’t connect with Kyle at her house so she invited the former child actress to lunch with Rinna but it turned more into an interrogation than a conversation.

Vidal Sassoon’s daughter started asking Kyle person, family questions. She wanted to know where the drinking addiction came from in their family but Kyle was completely closed off.

Meanwhile, across the globe in Mykonos, Greece, Erika Girardi prepped for a performance at a gay festival with her posse in a crazy-amazing $50,000/night villa. #LifeGoals, for sure.

And back home at a hotel in Santa Monica, Dorit Kemsley faced off with Eileen Davidson about Pantygate … again.

Dorit accused Eileen of purposely bringing up the underwear controversy and not putting it to bed after Dorit claimed she’s on solid ground with Erika. Next, they brought the text message about the grieving scandal and finally Eileen just had enough.

Let’s “set the reset button,” she said. “I didn’t meant to put you on the hot seat or make you feel uncomfortable.”

They all agreed move forward and put this behind them. But how long will that pact last?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.