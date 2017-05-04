Lisa Marie Warned: Go To Rehab Or Lose Your Kids!

Lisa Marie Presley faces a mother’s worst nightmare, a source claims, after a fed-up judge slapped her with a devastating ultimatum: Go to rehab — or lose your kids!

That’s the shocking reality facing Elvis’ only child, RadarOnline.com has learned, as she wages a brutal custody battle over her 8-year-old twin daughters with fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

“Lisa is out of control. She’s been told by a judge to complete six months in a rehabilitation clinic or, at least, a drug and alcohol awareness group. But she refuses to do it!” a source told Radar.

PHOTOS: Divorce Disaster! Desperate Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back To Graceland

The couple’s divorce war exploded after Lockwood, 55, plotted to stage an intervention for his junkie wife with the help of her mother, Priscilla Presley, the insider said.

When she discovered the plot, the source claimed, Lisa Marie, 49, downed a cocktail of prescription meds, causing her liver to collapse!

She was hospitalized, and a shaken Lockwood called Child Protective Services to step in and save their daughters, according to Radar sources.

PHOTOS: Drug Overdose, Cross Dressing & More! Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s NASTY Divorce

That move, our insiders insisted, triggered Lisa Marie’s decision to file for divorce last June, and slam Lockwood with accusations that he possessed “disturbing images” of children on his laptop.

Radar has learned a judge directed Lisa Marie, in a closed-door order, to immediately seek drug rehabilitation or risk charges of civil contempt. A source close to Lisa Marie denied these claims.

However, she did spend several weeks in a Malibu, Calif., treatment facility.

PHOTOS: Divorce Disaster! Desperate Lisa Marie Presley Moving Back To Graceland

The mudslinging custody battle exploded over Easter weekend, when Lisa Marie filed a motion in closed court to block Lockwood’s request to spend the holiday weekend with the twins and his mother, Vivian.

The girls are now with Priscilla.

While all documents are sealed in the Los Angeles Children’s Court, sources told Radar that a judge had granted Lisa Marie’s motion.

But since then, the judge has become aware of Lisa Marie’s reluctance to comply with court-ordered drug tests, and has threatened her with a SIX-MONTH sober course — or getting tossed in jail!

The well-placed insider told Radar, “It seems Lisa doesn’t think the rules apply to her. But the next time won’t be a slap on the wrist. She’ll be slapped with a jail sentence by the judge!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.