Does Lisa Know? New ‘Rules’ Server Arrested For Beating, Threatening To Kill Ex!

Jeremy Madix may be new to Vanderpump Rules — but he’s not a stranger to breaking the law!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Ariana’s younger brother was arrested multiple times for violating a restraining order placed against him by his ex in Florida. Lisa Vanderpump’s newest employee only moved to Los Angeles over the summer at the start of filming for season five.

Jeremy’s ex filed for an order of protection in 2011, just 11 months into their relationship. She claimed that he had been abusive for the last three and a half months, and detailed the most recent incident.

“[He] threw a beer can at me, hitting me in the chest,” she wrote in her report exclusively obtained by Radar. “Then he forced me in the car. As we were driving, he was ripping off my top and slamming me into the passenger’s side door.”

“When we arrived home, I tried to get out of the car and he jumped into the passenger’s seat from the driver’s set and tackled me onto the driveway,” she continued. “I was screaming for him to get off of me but he continued to wrestle me and push my face in the ground.”

The ex, 19 years his senior, claimed that she was able to break free and run into their shared home at that point. Then, he began to chase her around the house and “started waving his guns around, threatening to shoot me and my adult children.”

“My son was able to restrain him and force him out of those without his guns,” she detailed. “I’m not sure how he ended up leaving that night or what happened after he was removed from the house.”

She claimed that she suffered excessive bruising from the incident, but was unable to move out of their home due to a lack of funds.

Jeremy violated the temporary restraining order by texting her and then going “to a place that he knew she would be and threatened to hurt a male acquaintance she had with her” with 10 days later. The case was dropped five days later, when the ex decided to dissolve the restraining order in court.

The couple continued to live together, but their relationship quickly soured again in 2012 when Jeremy was arrested for battery and domestic violence.

A local police officer reported that he responded to their joint home after a fight went horribly wrong.

“[Redacted] advised she was in a verbal altercation with Mr. Madix at their residence,” the officer detailed in the report obtained exclusively by Radar. “She advised during the argument, she asked Mr. Madix to leave the residence. She stated Mr. Madix took her dog and walked out of the residence. [Redacted] advised she walked after Mr. Madix to retrieve her dog, at which time Mr. Madix did actually and intentionally grab her with one arm against her will while he had his other arm around her dog.”

According to the report, he eventually let her go, and she followed him into their home where he grabbed her in a “bear hug” against her will. When she broke free, she called the police.

Jeremy denied having a physical fight with her, but confirmed to the officer that they had been in a verbal disagreement. However, a witness’ story said otherwise — and he was taken into custody.

He was released on $500 bond, but was arrested for violating his pre-trial release days later. That case was dropped as well.

Jeremy is now starting over in California as a part-time photographer and part-time busser at SUR.

