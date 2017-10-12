Chester Bennington Stars In Carpool Karaoke Days Before Suicide

.



Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke featuring Chester Bennington, 41, is now live. The clip was released in loving memory of the star, who passed away on July 20 of this year.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the beloved singer committed suicide in his LA home, two months after longtime friend Chris Cornell, 52, hung himself.

Bennington’s heartbroken bandmates posted a link to the video on their Facebook page. In the clip, Bennington is seen joking around and laughing with host Ken Jeong.

He is also seen partying with the band inside a Karaoke bus.

Fas commented on the Facebook post voicing their sadness over the touching footage.

“It’s so hard to watch this knowing that beneath the smiles & laughter he was hurting so much. (Even the way Mike looks at him hurts my heart,” wrote one.

“Shot days before Chester Bennington’s death, this video shows how important is Mental Health and how depression doesn’t show itself on a person’s face but eats ’em up from the inside. It’s nearly been 3 months since he left and my life hasn’t been very easy accepting this and trying to move on,” added another.

After Bennington’s death, his bandmates cancelled the rest of their One More Light North America Tour and mourned their deceased pal out of the spotlight. They have yet to comment on the video post.

