Dina Manzo’s Daughter Defends Her Against Ex ‘RHONJ’ Costars After Home Invasion

Dina Manzo‘s daughter is coming to her terrified mother’s defense after the brutal home invasion left the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum beaten and bound on Saturday.

Lexi Ioannou, 20, stood up to her mom’s former costar Jim Marchese, who claimed that the reality star victim and her millionaire boyfriend David Cantin were attacked because “nothing good ever comes of out RHONJ” and “in the end the devil comes for his dues.”

“You are a filthy human being,” Ioannou slammed Marchese, who left the series with wife Amber in 2015. “Grow a heart and have some compassion. Keep your arrogance to yourself.”

@JLMarchese111 @AmberNMarchese You are a filthy human-being. Grow a heart & have some compassion. Keep your arrogance to yourself. — Lexi Ioannou (@boho_chicken) May 16, 2017

Marchese’s wife stepped in back up her outspoken husband in the Twitter war.

“Lexi, Jim was referring to RHONJ being EVIL in [an] original tweet. A better approach [would] have been [to] ask meaning before viciously attacking him,” she said.

As Radar previously reported, Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, were bound and beaten by thieves in their Holmdel, New Jersey, home after Teresa Giudice’s daughter Audriana’s communion on Saturday. Both were treated and released from the hospital for facial injuries.

