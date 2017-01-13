Teen Mom Leah Messer Refuses To Follow Doctor’s Orders With Special Needs Daughter

Leah Messer has been accused of being a monster mom over the years, but could her bad behavior put her special needs daughter in danger? Viewers slammed the Teen Mom 2 star for refusing to follow doctor’s orders regarding Ali’s health.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Ali’s doctor told Messer that the 7-year-old, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, “probably should wear a helmet whenever she is not using her power wheelchair.”

But on last night’s episode, the mother-of-three didn’t make her daughter wear her helmet while going down a backyard water slide with her sisters.

Ali replied, “no” when Messer asked, “Do you wanna wear your helmet?”

Messer, 25, then said, “If you start falling you’re going to have to put it on.”

She told her brother, “It embarrassing her. She wants to feel like the other two.”

But fans weren’t convinced, as they slammed Messer for not enforcing the doctor’s orders.

“Dr. Tsao prob watches #teenmom2 and cringes at fact that Leah and especially Corey don’t take his professional advice serious! Ali needs help,” one user tweeted, as another commented, “Leah should not be asking her daughter if she wants to wear her helmet! She needs to make her for her own safety!”

Messer’s first ex-husband Corey Simms has also been known to ignore her doctor, as he doesn’t believe Ali needs to use the power wheelchair full-time.

“I’ve seen a lot more positive out of Ali,” Simms told Messer on the episode. “I’m still holding onto the faith that she’s going to improve more.”

