Carmelo & La La Anthony Split Amid Rumors NBA Star Allegedly Got Stripper Pregnant!

Kim Kardashian‘s BFF La La Anthony called it quits with husband Carmelo after the NBA star allegedly got another woman pregnant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to shocking reports, Carmelo allegedly knocked up an exotic dancer working at a gentlemen’s club in New York, pregnant.

The woman, who remains anonymous, is reportedly requesting that the Knicks player pay for her medical expenses and other costs concerning the baby, claiming she’s currently six and a half months along.

Meanwhile, La La, 37, and Carmelo, 32, announced their split yesterday after seven years of marriage.

“They have been fighting for about a year,” a source close to the couple told the Daily News. “The marriage has always been a rocky one, so this is no surprise.”

The couple has a 10-year-old son together, Kiyan, born three years before they got married.

