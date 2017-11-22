Baby Blues! Pregnant Kylie Can’t Stop Crying: ‘She’s At A Low Point’

Kylie Jenner is not loving life as a mom-to-be!

A source close to the 20-year-old — who is expecting a daughter with new boyfriend Travis Scott, 27 — told RadarOnlline.com exclusively that the makeup mogul is at “a very low point right now. She is really bummed out.”

As Radar previously reported, selfie-queen Jenner just can’t come to grips with her expanding body.

“She is horrified at how her body has ballooned up, and it really bothers her that she cannot fit into any of her clothes,” the insider claimed. “She thinks that she looks hideous right now.”

Instead of opting for healthy meals, Jenner has been indulging in junk food as she remains miserable at home.

And fans shouldn’t expect the plastic princess to emerge anytime soon.

“Kylie doesn’t even want to leave the house right now and is telling her family that she is going to stay inside until she is skinny again,” the source told Radar.

“She’s also terrified about becoming a mom because she doesn’t know how to raise a baby! She just wants this whole pregnancy thing to be over, but she knows that she still has a long way to go.”

