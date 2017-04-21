Tardy On Their Payments? Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Accused Of Stiffing Decorator

Not even legal action will scare Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann into paying their bills! That’s the claim of Atlanta decorator who says they STILL owe her $6,000 for decorating their home over Christmas.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the owner of Seasonal Designs, LLC claims she hasn’t seen a penny of the $6,000 she says she is owed by the Biermanns, despite hitting them with a lawsuit for the bill in March.

“I emailed the lawyer two days ago and we don’t have a court date as of yet,” the company’s owner, who asked not to be named, told Radar. “They have 30 days to respond to it … and the 30 days is up!”

“It’s pretty incredible,” the owner added. “It’s definitely an unnecessary thing. They just refuse to pay the bill!”

PHOTOS: Liar, Liar? Kim Zolciak Vehemently DENIES Nose Job — But See The Tell-Tale Photos!

The owner claimed that she took over the Biermanns’ decorating in February after another company left the family in the dust.

“We picked it up in the middle of February and we totally redid it,” the owner said. “She was totally happy and she was very, very pleased. They were pleased with everything and there was not a problem getting the check for the full amount when we installed.”

But, things soon went south after Biermann, 31, decided he wanted to make his own price for her services, according to the owner.

“I’ve never had a client that does that,” the source said. “Never. We’re very competitive. We’ve been in business 11 or 12 years now and never has client decided the price they think I’m worth.”

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

Her original lawsuit revealed that the father of six was able to haggle her price to $8,600, but the company says they still haven’t been paid.

This isn’t the only legal issue for the reality TV family.

The couple has recently hit a financial rough patch as Biermann’s future with the NFL remains uncertain, and Zolciak even revealed that she would return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the right price.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.