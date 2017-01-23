‘Is That Real Life?’ Lala Kent Tells All On SUR Blowout With Kristen Doute

Lala Kent finally revealed what really happened between her and Kristen Doute at SUR!

The ladies no longer work for Lisa Vanderpump, but they were both at her restaurant last week. Reports initially claimed that Doute, 33, began harassing Kent, 25,upon seeing her — but now RadarOnline.com has all the juicy details!

Kent appeared on GlamMir and explained that she was out to a business dinner when Doute told her that she couldn’t sit in a common lounge area. She asked Doute if someone was already sitting there and asked her to calm down.

Then, she asked the manager, Peter Madrigal, where she could sit instead and was led into a back room.

“Kristen decided to come and find me and tell me that I’m a w**re,” she revealed, adding that they had both been drinking.

Doute also told Kent to “get off her show.” But as Radar previously reported, Kent quit the show half way through filming.

Doute asked Madrigal to remove Kent and her friends, but he did not want to get involved. Instead, security escorted the group out at her request.

“If there were cameras I’d see why this girl would pop off,” Kent explained, noting that the Vanderpump Rules crew was not at the scene.

Doute and Kent famously feuded on the show over James Kennedy, and again when the season five trailer was released.

