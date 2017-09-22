Kris Jenner Terrified Rob Kardashian Will Have Blac Chyna Mediation Meltdown

Kris Jenner is terrified about Rob Kardashian’s pending mediation date with Blac Chyna.

RadarOnline.com broke the story that the two are going to face off in court and former stripper Chyna is looking for a mega money deal after his ‘revenge porn’ scheme.

The 62-year-old ‘Momager’ – who hired a team to watch her troubled son – is worried that he will not be able to cope with seeing his former partner and could tailspin as a result.

A source revealed: “Kris is worried that Rob is not mentally strong enough to meet Blac Chyna face to face at any potential mediation.

“He has gained a lot of weight after their split and become reclusive again.

“She hired a team to keep an eye on him and she has been relying on Robert Shapiro to guide him legally after the porn shaming mess.

“No matter what people think about her she does care deeply about her son and worries about him most of all.”

Chyna, 29, and her lawyer Lisa Bloom want to cash in on 30-year-old Rob’s ‘revenge porn’ ploy claiming that the images he released damaged her earning potential in that she lost many lucrative deals as a result.

The former stripper claimed that he was mentally ill after their split and she wants to hit him in the wallet over his ‘revenge porn’ tactics that were roundly condemned.

The reality couple share a baby daughter Dream together and Kris Jenner has asked her daughters to make her feel like part of their famous family as Rob struggles to get on with his life.

