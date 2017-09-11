Kris Jenner Begs Daughters — Make Rob & Dream ‘Part Of Family!’

Kris Jenner has told her famous daughters to look out for their brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream.

The 61-year-old ‘Momager’ is worried that Rob continues to feel isolated after his split from Blac Chyna, 29, and that he needs his family more than ever just now.

Rob, 30, was slammed in court after his revenge porn ploy against Chyna backfired and she has since been getting on with her life by flaunting new 24-year-old boyfriend Meechie.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: “Kris has told Kendall, Kylie, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney to all reach-out to Rob.

“She is worried that he will spiral when he sees Blac Chyna getting on with her life and dating a new guy, she knows this is tough for her son.

“Kris wants them all to reach out to him and his baby daughter Dream to make them feel part of their family.

“She especially wants Kim and Kourtney to make a special effort to integrate Dream with their kids as she believes this would really help Rob in the long run.”

RadarOnline.com revealed that Chyna still has a restraining order in place against Rob, so, it makes sense for him to rely on his family at this time.

Jenner also has enlisted the help of family lawyer, Robert Shapiro, to try and guide her son during this difficult time.

