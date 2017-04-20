Ready For ‘RHOA’? Kim Zolciak’s Reality TV Fate Revealed!

Kim Zolciak’s dream of returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta is turning into a reality, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Don’t Be Tardy star recently confirmed that she would return to her Bravo roots for a quick paycheck, saying: “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Now, show insiders revealed to Radar that her comeback is totally possible.

“That idea certainly isn’t far-fetched,” the source revealed. “The door is always open for Kim. She’s been part of the Bravo family for a long time.”

Zolciak, 38, began her career on the franchise when it premiered in 2008. She left after season five when she nabbed her spinoff with husband Kroy Biermann. The show documents their luxurious lifestyle, but as Radar reported, the couple has fallen on hard times since the 31-year-old was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

She previously hinted at a return on a December episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but was not able to discuss any details at the time.

