Kim’s Dubai Disaster! Security Drama Erupts In The Middle East

Kim Kardashian took her first over-seas trip since the Paris robbery this week, and RadarOnline.com has learned it turned into a security disaster!

Kardashian was in Dubai for a makeup master class on January 13, and a source told Radar she has been “having major anxiety attacks.

Judging by one of the photos posted to Kardashian’s snapchat, it is easy to see why she was nervous!

“Kim feels safe,” the source said, “but that is because she has triple the security that she used to have. Even with this, she still gets nervous in public.”

Kardashian’s return to work today in Dubai was her first official gig since the terrifying robbery in Paris at the end of Oct. 2016.

PHOTOS: Shootings Crashes & Overdoses! Celebrity Near-Death Experiences Uncovered

As attendees paid up to $1,600 to be part of the six-hour long seminar with Kardashian and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Dozens wrapped around the venue where the tutorial was held in Dubai on a first come, first serve basis.

Meanwhile in Paris, police have reportedly extracted a confession from three thugs involved with the robbery of $11 million of Kardashian’s jewels. She was tied up and held at gunpoint during the heist, and entered near-total seclusion not long after.

Do you think that Kim Kardashian should have resumed to work? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.