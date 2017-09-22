Kim Refuses To Return To Paris One Year After Robbery Hell

It’s been one year since Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old reality star refuses to attend this year’s festivities.

“Kim will most likely not be returning to Paris for a very, very long time,” a source close to the KUWTK clan said, adding that she is “still dealing with the trauma” from the terrifying incident.

However, that does not mean that Kardashian’s fashion-savvy sisters will not be going!

According to the insider, “several of her family members have made plans to fly to Paris this weekend, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

As fans know, the wife of Yeezy rapper Kanye West, 39, and mother of North, 4, and Saint, 1, was robbed at gunpoint for $10 million worth of jewelry after flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

On the past season of KUWTK, the internet-breaking beauty broke down in tears when reliving the experience – sharing with fans that she was certain that the robbers were going to kill her.

In January, DNA recovered from a piece of tape used to gag and silence Kardashian led authorities to a notorious “major thug” and a host of veteran gangsters, allegedly ranging from age 50 to as old as 72. In total, 17 people were arrested in connection with the heist.

Since then, Kardashian – who is currently expecting a third child via surrogate – fired her longtime bodyguard and has been adamant about not flashing her wealth.

Do you think Kim Kardashian is making the right choice by avoiding Paris? Sound off in the comments below.

