Kim & Kanye At War Over Baby #3

Keeping up with the Kardashians superstar, Kim Kardashian, has her mind set on using a surrogate to carry her third child with Yeezy rapper hubby, Kanye West. But RadarOnline.com has learned that the couple can’t agree on any of the details of their baby deal, and it’s turning their dream of having another child into a “nightmare!’

According to a Kardashian family insider, “Kim is pressing the issue more than ever now and thinks that another kid will save their marriage, but she and Kanye can’t agree on anything involved in this process.”

“They are really trying to figure out what type of contract their choice for surrogate will sign, but Kim has made it clear that she will pretty much pay anything for another baby,” the insider claimed.

“In addition to offering their surrogate a six-figure deal, they will also make sure she has full security and benefits and that she is spoiled and pampered the entire time!”

Kim revealed her plans on last week’s episode of KUWTK, when the mother of North, 3, and Saint West, 1, announced that she wants to have another baby and doctors have advised her against carrying it herself. (When pregnant with Saint, she suffered from dangerous placenta accreta, which would make carrying another baby difficult.)

