Kim’s Sex Strike! Kardashian Cools Off With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has gone from sexpot to ice queen, an insider told RadarOnline.com, as her marriage to Kanye West continues to deteriorate.

“Kim is not having sex with Kanye right now and he is constantly complaining about how she is never affectionate with him,” a source close to the 36-year-old told Radar exclusively.

According to the insider, the mother of North, 2, and Saint West, 1, is still healing over her horrific robbery in Paris on Oct. 3, and can’t bring herself to get down and dirty.

PHOTOS: The Kardashians’ 20 Most Cringe-Worthy Sex Confessions

“Kim blames her lack of affection on the robbery,” said the insider. “When Kanye questions why she doesn’t want to sleep with him anymore, she tells him that it is his fault that he does not try!” But according to the source, it seems like she is the one who’s not interested.

“It seemed to some in her inner circle that Kim wanted Kanye for what he could do for her career,” said the source. “And now she treats him like c**p.”

PHOTOS: TROUBLE AT HOME! $53M Debt & Sex With Other Women — 10 Signs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Heading For Divorce

“It almost seems like she thinks that it does not matter what she does, because he will stick by her no matter what!”

In any case, the source warned, “It looks like this is going to end badly.”

Do you think that Kim Kardashian truly loves Kanye West, or is she using him for career advancement? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.