Khloe Cut? Kardashian’s New Show Could Be On The Chopping Block At E!

Khloe Kardashian‘s second attempt at solo TV stardom could crash and burn just like Kocktails with Khloe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just months after that ill-fated show was cancelled, insiders said that her E! series Revenge Body is looking like a massive flop too.

According to a network insider, there were red flags about Kardashian’s dedication to the new project from the beginning, and now that the numbers are in, the outlook isn’t great.

According to reports, Revenge Body premiered with a measly 630,000 viewers, the lowest debut ever for a Kardashian family show on E!, beating only Dash Dolls, which had 570,000 viewers for its premiere. What’s more, her brother Rob Kardashian’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, premiered with 2.04 million viewers, more than three times the amount of people that tuned into Khloe’s show!

As Radar previously reported, skeptics voiced their concern when the show first aired to lackluster ratings, and the insider said network execs are taking notice.

“E! will not keep this show on the air if the ratings continue to bomb,” the insider said, claiming that Khloe’s momager, Kris Jenner, 61, “pushed” this show on E!, which is the same network that airs KUWTK!

“Kris was hoping to give Khloe something that would succeed and what Kris says, goes,” said the source.

Do you think that Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’ should be cancelled? Tell us your thoughts below.

