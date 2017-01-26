Khloe Kracks! Reality Star Upset Over Tristan Thompson’s Secret Son

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Khloe Kardashian is having a tough time dealing with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson becoming a father with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig.

“Khloe has broken down several times over this,” revealed an insider.

Kardashian, explained the insider, is jealous of Craig, who dated Thompson until he broke off their relationship last year while she was pregnant.

However, it turns out her basketball pro boyfriend’s former relationship is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Tristan’s done everything he can to convince her he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with,” said the source of newborn Prince, who was born on Dec. 12.

As Radar reported, “baby crazy” Kardashian, 32, has long yearned to become a mother, including with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and now Thompson, 25.

“Everyone knows how badly she wants to be a mom and having her man go nuts over his child with another woman is making her feel super inadequate and insecure.”

