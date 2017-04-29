These Boobs Are Made For Walking! Kendall Jenner Posts Topless Instagram Pic

Kendall Jenner has posted a topless Instagram pic in the wake of backlash over the model promoting the disastrous Fyre Festival.

The model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the sexy selfie on April 29, of herself looking in the mirror while totally topless, though she crossed arms to hide her boobs.

Kendall, 21, wears some high-waisted jeans in the photo, plus very high orange boots that retail for $4,600–and a hat like a sultry cowgirl.

“Playing dress up,” captioned the picture.

It’s not the first time Kendall has posted a naked photo on Instagram.

But this time, is it more a “Look, a squirrel!” moment for the reality TV star?

It seemed to many that Kendall was trying to distract attention from the Fyre music Festival fail, which she helped to promote.

The disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas was cancelled Friday due to terrible conditions.

And Kendall, along with other models, had been paid to tell people about the three day musical event.

Kendall gave away a special discount code for those wanting to attend the event held on the Exuma Islands of the Bahamas which cost anywhere from $1,200 to upwards of $250,000 for group packages.

In January, Kendall announced the headliners of the event, brother-in-law Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music which including Tyga and Migos but not Kanye.

After the festival disaster, Kendall has pulled down a post in which she had gushed, “So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Get tix now at fyrefestival.com. VIP access for my followers… use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay. #fyrefestival.”

As Radar readers know, Kendall also recently got into hot water for alleged insensitivity about social justice in her Pepsi ad.

The ad had to be pulled and her momager Kris Jenner was furious, sources said.

An insider told Radar that Kendall lost millions over the Pepsi ad controversy.

