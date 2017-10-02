Kelly’s Hell! Dodd Gearing Up For Custody Battle Amid ‘Nightmare’ Divorce

Kelly Dodd is getting ready for her divorce with Michael to take a nasty turn, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Michael tried having a custody battle last time, so there might be another one,” an insider told Radar. “It’s tough on Jolie.”

“The house is in escrow,” the insider added. “She’s gonna be moving in with her cousin for a little bit.”

Radar previously reported that Kelly is estranged from her immediate family.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

The RHOC star announced that her “marriage was over” on Sept. 27, saying: “I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

“I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution,” she explained. “The case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”

Kelly, 42, first filed for divorce from Michael, 60, in 2012. The reality star asked for $41,666 in child and spousal support at the time.

Michael fired back that Kelly ditched their daughter to party and he was her primary caretaker.

PHOTOS: Divorce Back On? ‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Lists $6.25M Mansion

They were ordered to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, but they never finished their divorce proceedings.

“It was a nightmare,” she told her RHOC costars last season. “It made me realize it was easier being with him and having my family together than being divorced. We don’t have a perfect marriage at all, but I’m going to suck it up like my parents did.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.