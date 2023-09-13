'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd and Husband Rick Leventhal Selling Gorgeous Hamptons Home For $1.5 Million

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are ready to say goodbye to their East Coast home as the couple has listed the stunning 4-bedroom abode that has been part of the former Fox News personality's life for almost 30 years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. The 1,378-square-foot home in Westhampton went on the market Wednesday, with the powerhouse couple asking a cool $1.495 million for the property.

Article continues below advertisement

The house features all the bells and whistles, including several upgrades completed by Leventhal and designed by Dodd, which includes a carport they converted into an extra room where friends and family can kick off their shoes and relax. Speaking of a good time — the backyard setup is every entertainer's dream. The expansive deck features an outside bar, shower, and an enormous heated pool that's positioned for total privacy.

Source: Rick Leventhal The carport they converted into an extra room.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Westhampton pad is a score for the next buyer, Leventhal revealed the house has meant a lot to him since he first rented it in 1995. "It was my great escape from the city for 25 years," he told RadarOnline.com exclusively. "It was a place to chill from all of life's stresses," he added, saying the oasis gave him "serenity" from the hustle and bustle of the city and his hectic television gig.

Source: outeast.com The home provided "serenity" away from the city.

Article continues below advertisement

Giving credit where it's due, Leventhal gushed over his wife's knack for design and revealed The Real Housewives of Orange County alum "gave the home a lot of TLC." As to why they are selling the property? Leventhal said, "It's not practical" for the couple since they live in California and don't plan on moving to New York.

Leventhal and Dodd used the home as a rental but have officially decided to say Sayonara to the quaint property with jaw-dropping views of Moriches Bay. He revealed they will likely buy another rental property that's closer to their Orange County home, possibly somewhere in San Diego, Newport, or Lake Arrowhead. This isn't the only property that the married pair has renovated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rick Leventhal The home has gorgeous views of Moriches Bay.

The West Coast couple snagged a 3-bed, 3-bath estate in Palm Desert in November 2020 that they massively upgraded, adding a fun pickleball court in the backyard. Leventhal said they've never been busier — adding another reason to offload the East Coast home. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Rick Leventhal Rick tells RadarOnline.com the home isn't "practical" for the West Coast couple.

Leventhal and Dodd have two successful podcasts, Daily Smash on their YouTube channel and The Rick & Kelly Show on Patreon. They are also gearing up to take their witty commentary on the road when they head to The Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, on October 13. Tickets are selling quickly, so buy yours before it's too late!

Powered by RedCircle