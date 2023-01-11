Ex-'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Rushes To Injured Husband Rick Leventhal's Side After Horrific Car Crash
Kelly Dodd got the hell out of Aspen and rushed to her husband's side after he was involved in a horrific car accident on Tuesday. RadarOnline.com has learned that the Real Housewives of Orange County star was en route to visit Rick Leventhal in a Palm Springs, CA, hospital on Wednesday morning after arriving in Colorado less than 24 hours ago.
After showing images of Leventhal's terrifying car wreck, Dodd, 47, took to social media to reveal that she was "so thankful" her husband was okay. The ex-Fox News reporter later posted a selfie from the hospital bed, telling his fans the extent of his injuries, which included broken ribs and a fractured foot.
"So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting," Leventhal shared, adding, "4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it."
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Leventhal was traveling on I-10 during the California downpour when the vehicle he was driving — which was Dodd's Mercedes-Benz S-Class — hydroplaned. He lost control of the car and spun across several lanes.
Leventhal told TMZ he ended up slamming into a tractor-trailer and the median wall. The crash was so intense that the airbags deployed and the windshield shattered.
Dodd's husband revealed a truck driver helped free him from the smashed vehicle. He believes the airbags are what broke his ribs. Leventhal was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital. We're hearing the car was totaled from the accident.
- 'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Going After Full Custody Of Daughter After Putting Ex-Husband's Explicit Texts On Blast
- Kelly Dodd Says Lisa Rinna's Husband Harry Hamlin Is 'Next' After Todd Chrisley's Accused Of Having Same-Sex Affair
- Former 'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Compares Fatal Texas Mass Shooting To 9/11 Leaving Twitter Users Fuming
Dodd showed she was at the airport flying out of Aspen early this morning. "Going to see my baby," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. When she first revealed the wreckage, the ex-RHOC star told her fans that she and Leventhal would be canceling their Wednesday podcast, The Rick & Kelly Show.
Dodd asked for prayers as her husband recovered in the emergency room.
"There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal," she wrote.
Dodd's announcement drew sympathy from even her frenemies, including ex-costar Vicki Gunvalson, who responded, "Oh no! Thank God he is ok. Praying for a speedy recovery."
Dodd's husband commented too, writing, "Honestly I’m lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful."