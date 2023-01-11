Ex-'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Rushes To Injured Husband Rick Leventhal's Side After Horrific Car Crash

"So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting," Leventhal shared, adding, "4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it."

RadarOnline.com has since learned that Leventhal was traveling on I-10 during the California downpour when the vehicle he was driving — which was Dodd's Mercedes-Benz S-Class — hydroplaned. He lost control of the car and spun across several lanes.