Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kelly Dodd
Exclusive Details

Ex-'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Rushes To Injured Husband Rick Leventhal's Side After Horrific Car Crash

rickleventhal
Source: Mega; @rickleventhal/Instagram
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kelly Dodd got the hell out of Aspen and rushed to her husband's side after he was involved in a horrific car accident on Tuesday. RadarOnline.com has learned that the Real Housewives of Orange County star was en route to visit Rick Leventhal in a Palm Springs, CA, hospital on Wednesday morning after arriving in Colorado less than 24 hours ago.

Article continues below advertisement

After showing images of Leventhal's terrifying car wreck, Dodd, 47, took to social media to reveal that she was "so thankful" her husband was okay. The ex-Fox News reporter later posted a selfie from the hospital bed, telling his fans the extent of his injuries, which included broken ribs and a fractured foot.

Article continues below advertisement

"So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting," Leventhal shared, adding, "4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it."

RadarOnline.com has since learned that Leventhal was traveling on I-10 during the California downpour when the vehicle he was driving — which was Dodd's Mercedes-Benz S-Class — hydroplaned. He lost control of the car and spun across several lanes.

Leventhal told TMZ he ended up slamming into a tractor-trailer and the median wall. The crash was so intense that the airbags deployed and the windshield shattered.

Dodd's husband revealed a truck driver helped free him from the smashed vehicle. He believes the airbags are what broke his ribs. Leventhal was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital. We're hearing the car was totaled from the accident.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly dodd rick leventhal
Source: @rickleventhal/Instagram

Dodd showed she was at the airport flying out of Aspen early this morning. "Going to see my baby," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. When she first revealed the wreckage, the ex-RHOC star told her fans that she and Leventhal would be canceling their Wednesday podcast, The Rick & Kelly Show.

Dodd asked for prayers as her husband recovered in the emergency room.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly dodd
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident. He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal," she wrote.

Dodd's announcement drew sympathy from even her frenemies, including ex-costar Vicki Gunvalson, who responded, "Oh no! Thank God he is ok. Praying for a speedy recovery."

Dodd's husband commented too, writing, "Honestly I’m lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.