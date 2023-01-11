Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returns Home Just 10 Days After Suffering Cardiac Arrest On Field During NFL Game
NFL safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is returning home just ten days after the Buffalo Bills star went into cardiac arrest in the middle of a match, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The exciting news was announced by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday morning when the team released a statement confirming the 24-year-old safety was “safely discharged” from Buffalo General Medical Center.
“Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y,” the team wrote. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”
The Bills also included a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD – the critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health who served as the care team lead for Hamlin during his initial recovery.
“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Nadler said.
Hamlin was first hospitalized in Cincinnati, Ohio on the night of Monday, January 2 after the 24-year-old suddenly went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday, January 9 after doctors determined Hamlin’s previously critical condition had vastly improved and he was safely able to be transported back to New York.
Hamlin’s sudden collapse during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game last Monday night came as a surprise because it occurred immediately after the 24-year-old safety executed a seemingly routine tackle against 23-year-old Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
After Hamlin collapsed, he was administered CPR and shocked with a defibrillator once it was determined his heart had stopped beating. He was then immediately transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance.
Although the game between the Bills and the Bengals was ultimately canceled as a result of Hamlin’s almost fatal health emergency, the first thing the NFL star reportedly asked his medical physicians upon waking up was whether his team had won.
"You won,” Hamlin’s doctors reportedly responded. “You won the game of life.”
Hamlin's teammates, fellow NFL players and fans also rallied around the 24-year-old during his recovery, and his famous toy drive fundraiser garnered a whopping $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations following the incident.
The recovered Bills safety now reportedly plans to use the nearly $10 million in unexpected donations to help and support young people through sports and education.