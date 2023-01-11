Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital, Returns Home Just 10 Days After Suffering Cardiac Arrest On Field During NFL Game

“Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y,” the team wrote. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

The Bills also included a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD – the critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health who served as the care team lead for Hamlin during his initial recovery.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Nadler said.