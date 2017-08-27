Off The Market ! Katy Perry’s Ex Husband Russell Brand Gets Married Again

Katy Perry‘s former husband Russell Brand has re-married.

Brand, 42, exchanged vows with Laura Gallacher, 32, in Great Britain on board a New Orleans steamer sailing up the Thames river.

Afterwards, the ­wedding party enjoyed an Indian-themed reception with friends and family in attendance.

PHOTOS: Back Together? Katy Perry & John Mayer Enjoy Disneyland Date Night – 10 Cute Snaps

Brand endured a stormy 14 months marriage t Perry after marrying the ‘Firework’ singer in October 2010 during a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan.

She has now reportedly reconciled with actor Orlando Bloom.

On December 30, 2011, Brand filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences – their divorce was finalized in July 2012.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Escape Cheating Scandal Drama On Trip To Cannes

Perry, 30, recently admitted that he she has not spoken to him since.

‘He hasn’t spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce,’ the pop star confessed.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.