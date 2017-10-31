‘She’s Lost Her Mind!” Kathy Griffin Coming ‘Unhinged’ As Friends Fear For Her Sanity

Kathy Griffin’s on-camera meltdown yesterday has her friends and family extremely worried that the iconic comedienne has come “unhinged,” a longtime friend told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“Kathy doesn’t give a f**k anymore and she feels like she has nothing to lose because she’s pretty much lost everything, She’s lost her mind!”

“Everyone around her feels like she should get help and stay away from the spotlight for a while, but Kathy isn’t listening to anyone.”

In the shocking 17-minute video, Griffin slammed everyone from her management team to longtime friend Andy Cohen — and even accused the Watch What Happens Live host of offering her cocaine twice.

As fans know, Griffin’s fall from grace began when she posted a photo of herself holding a severed dummy head of what appeared to be President Donald Trump.

After getting dropped from venues on her tour and allegedly receiving death threats, Griffin hired L.A. power attorney Lisa Bloom.

However, according to Bloom, Griffin “sabotaged the relationship” when she decided to give an impromptu speech at their press conference rather than sticking to the dialogue that the two had previously agreed on.

“No one knows what to do or say because Kathy caused her own demise,” the insider told Radar.

“It’s sad that no one wants to work with her anymore, but this video didn’t make anything better for her. She is without a team right now and is making all of these irrational decisions on her own.’

