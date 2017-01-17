Katherine Heigl Gives Birth To Son Joshua Bishop

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed a son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple already shares two adopted daughters together, Adalaide, 4, and Naleigh, 8.

Back in June, the Grey’s Anatomy starlet, 38, announced her baby news to PEOPLE magazine in a statement: “The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family. Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold, and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation and hormones. Well, only I’m filled with hormones, but everyone in the family gets to enjoy them,” Heigl later quipped. “We couldn’t be more excited to be able to finally share this news with our fans, and are looking forward to continuing to share the journey with you all.”

Had the most wonderful day talking about my new show @doubtcbs. Can't wait for you all to see it! Thank you to my amazing man @joshbkelley for coming with me and showering me with love and support! 💞💞💞 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Aug 10, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

As Radar readers know, Heigl and Kelley, a musician, met on set of his “Only You” music video in 2005, saying “I do” in December 2007 .

