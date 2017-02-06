Kate Chastain Skips Town Amid Domestic Violence Case

Kate Chastain may be putting her domestic abuse case in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The reality star revealed on Instagram that she’s preparing to leave the country for six weeks — but Radar exclusively reported that she’s due back in court in late March!

Radar previously reported that the 33-year-old was arrested in her home after her ex-girlfriend Rocio Hernandez filed a report against her. Hernandez claimed Chastain strangled her, but Chastain insisted she was held hostage and was the victim !

The Below Deck alum did not confirm if she was leaving to film another season of the show, but reports claim that contracts have already gone out.

Emily Warburton-Adams and her chef boyfriend Ben Robinson have not confirmed their return yet, but have launched their own YouTube show.

