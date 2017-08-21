Kailyn Lowry Blasts ‘Smart A**’ Jenelle Evans For Leaking Shocking Secret

Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans’ feud is back on! Lowry ripped her Teen Mom 2 co-star for leaking the news of her pregnancy in a sneak peek clip.

“I haven’t announced my pregnancy publically yet, but last night the news came out from an unexpected source,” Lowry said in the preview clip of a tweet Evans posted, which read, “Congrats on your pregnancy girl! Heard the news from the crew. Super happy for you. Having 3 is hard but totally worth it!”

Lowry, 25, vented to a friend, “My pregnancy has been hard and I wasn’t really telling anyone. I didn’t want to talk about it in public or anything. I’m afraid of not having control of my own story, my own life.”

She then explained how Evans, 25, leaked the news.

“She said she heard it from the crew, but I talked to MTV and I don’t think the crew leaked it,” she said. “I don’t know if she was doing it to be a smart a** or if she was doing it thinking she was really congratulating me. I feel like I would text someone that. I was upset because I had not had my 20-week scan yet. I just wanted to make sure everything was okay.”

Lowry blasted Evans on a Teen Mom 2 after-show weeks later for the tweet.

“They just haven’t always seen eye to eye at different times throughout the years,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “She did feel bad about calling her out. Once Jenelle explained the situation to her privately, she did apologize.”

This isn’t the first time the co-stars have fought. Lowry blasted Evans over social media when she made fun of her mystery illness.

“Your attitude will kill you one day,” Evans tweeted to Lowry. “No wonder you feel the world’s against u… So you pick on me?”

They feuded another time when Lowry slammed Evans for commenting on her plastic surgery during an interview.

“When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you. It’s cool though,” Lowry tweeted, as Evans responded, “Sometimes you just have to block people in life that you once believed to be your friend.”

Evans then tweeted that she’s always been the “black sheep of the group.”

Radar was the first to report that Lowry was expecting her third child with her third baby daddy. The MTV star confirmed the news on her blog hours after the story broke.

