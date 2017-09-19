Kailyn RIPS Baby Daddy For Custody Filing: ‘You’re Trying To Take My Kids From Me!’

Kailyn Lowry is headed back to court after filing a protection from abuse order against ex-husband Javi Marroquin – and this time it’s for a nasty custody battle with her other baby daddy Jo Rivera! On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Lowry’s ex-boyfriend filed for 50/50 custody of their son Isaac.

“It didn’t go so well,” Rivera told a producer. “She was raging she started crying. She’s like, ‘I don’t know what the f**k is up with you and Javi, you guys are trying to take my kids from me. I’m six months pregnant, why would you do this to me right now?’”

Lowry explained to a friend how she was “furious” over the filing since he “didn’t have a reason” for going for joint custody.

“Any time that he’s ever asked me for extra days or weekends that are supposed to be my weekend, I’ve said yes,” she said. “It came out of nowhere. You really did this while I was six months pregnant?”

She then mentioned how he may be filing to prevent her from moving with their son.

“Eventually I’m going to need a job and there are no jobs around here for me,” Lowry explained. “We’re talking years down the road. I really don’t want to give him 50/50.”

Marroquin currently has 50/50 custody of their son Lincoln, while Lowry does not have a custody plan in place yet with Chris Lopez, the father of her one-month old son.

The custody war continues with Jenelle Evans, as she finally had her day in court after signing over her son Jace to her mom Barbara in 2010.

“We came to an agreement, I have permanent custody,” Barbara explained. “Jenelle gets visitation every other weekend. Two weeks on school vacations.”

She explained how the two worked out a plan in mediation instead of going in front of a judge.

“This is permanent,” Barbara said, “She can take me back to court and try, but she’s gotta have good grounds. I think this is good for Jenelle. I did not want to put her through the ringer at court. She really thought she couldn’t fight me anymore.”

But the fight isn’t over for Evans, as she insisted she will “prove” her mother is “unfit” so she could take her back to court.

“She’s not invited to the wedding and I am making sure the wedding falls on my weekend,” Evans said. “I will never forgive her for this and I am not considering her as my mom anymore. I will consider her as Barbara now.”

As for Briana DeJesus, custody of her unborn daughter Stella is up in the air with her baby daddy Luis Hernandez.

“I have to go to school for a month, truck driving school, and then 10 months on the road for training,” Hernandez told DeJesus. “Since I don’t have a 9 to 5 job right now this is the best option for us financially.”

DeJesus was supportive until she learned that he will miss their daughter’s July birth.

“Why couldn’t he do this before?” DeJesus told her family. “How are you a man and you can’t provide for your kid? How do you live with yourself?”

Fortunately for DeJesus, her first baby daddy Devoin Austin didn’t let her down for once, as he showed up to their daughter Nova’s pre-school graduation.

Although Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree told her that her father Adam Lind doesn’t play with her and sleeps during his visits with her, she had to stay with his family on Father’s Day.

But when she returned, she gave her stepdad Cole DeBoer a Father’s Day gift instead of Lind.

Also on the episode, Leah Messer joined the dating app Bumble.

“I have tried this whole dating app thing and I just think it’s weird,” she told a friend. “It makes me anxious because I have kids. I don’t want just anyone coming into my children’s lives. I’m not looking for a relationship to fulfill anything. I’m just looking for someone to be happy with.”

Messer’s first date is with a man named Josh Hay. But unfortunately, he wasn’t the one.

“It was so awkward,” Messer told a producer. “When you know, you know and that’s a no.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

