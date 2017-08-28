Ladies Man! Justin Timberlake Loves Wearing Men’s Stockings

Justin Timberlake loves wearing men’s stockings.

The 36-year-old ‘Rock Your Body’ singer turned heads while walking in the Big Apple recently.

And onlookers were staring at the star because of his odd fashion style not because he is famous.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Justin was wearing a baseball cap, a white hoodie and black knee length shorts. But under his shorts he also had on black stockings that ended just above his knees.

“We have seen everything in New York but this was a new thing. He wasn’t looking to be photographed or seeking attention, this was just a guy wearing what he was comfortable in taking a walk in the city.”

RadarOnline.com recently revealed how Timberlake snubbed the idea of an NSYNC re-union.

While the star also reportedly also wanted wife Jessica Biel, 35, to have a breast lift too.

The happily married couple – who wed in 2012 – have a son two-year-old son Silas.

