Julia’s $225 Million Divorce Drama! Danny Explodes Over Hot Hookup With Richard Gere

Hollywood’s headstrong “Pretty Woman” is racing headlong toward an ugly $225 million divorce! Julia Roberts’ recent romantic reconnection with on-screen love Richard Gere enraged her hubby, Danny Moder — and sparked a vicious face-off that may end up in court, insiders exclusively claim to RadarOnline.com.

“Julia and Danny have had their flare-ups over the years, but nothing like this fight,” a source spilled. “Danny was furious about Richard, and dumped out all his frustrations about their troubled marriage in one ferocious rant!”

A storm brewed amid reports Roberts, 49, and Gere, 68, reignited their flirtatious friendship when they reunited on the Today show in 2015 to mark the 25th anniversary of their blockbuster ’80s rom-com, Pretty Woman.

The pair engaged in very public on-camera PDA, and Radar learned the two — who also sizzled in 1999’s Runaway Bride — continued to hook up in a series of under-the-radar romantic rendezvous.

PHOTOS: George Clooney & Julia Roberts ‘Involved In Cheating Scandal’ – Amal Reportedly Demands Divorce!

“They’ve met numerous times for discreet dinner dates,” a source spilled. “They’ll book a private room, where they’ll be left uninterrupted and can even stay past closing hours.”

When Moder, 48, discovered Julia’s blatant betrayal, he hit the roof, according to insiders. “He suspected that Julia was secretly meeting Richard, but reading about it in the media was humiliating to him,” the source snitched.

According to insiders, Moder tore Roberts apart during an expletive-laden explosion. “Julia was shocked by how ferociously Danny went after her,” a source spilled. “He ripped her for everything from her trysts with Richard to treating him like her houseboy.”

The fiery showdown was just the latest battle between the troubled pair during their 15-year marriage, which has weathered a series of problems.

PHOTOS: Marriage In Crisis! Julia Roberts Caught Kissing Another Man

Last year, Radar revealed claims that the couple was living virtually separate lives after nasty fights over their three children — 12-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 10 — with Danny banished to a small ranch house across the street from Julia’s spectacular Malibu mansion.

“They had an epic fight — over the kids,” a spy dished. “The kids had been going to Our Lady of Malibu, a Catholic school not far from their home. “But Danny insisted Julia send them to another school in Calabasas. That really hurt Julia because she loved Our Lady of Malibu and what it meant to her family.”

The Oscar winner has also been romantically linked to a string of co-stars — both before and after marrying Moder!

Just last year she was caught on camera crying over her marital woes in the arms of Owen Wilson on the Vancouver set of their upcoming film, Wonder. “They spent a lot of time together off the set,” a spy snitched. “They were constantly flirting. It was like they were a couple.”

PHOTOS :Julia Roberts Breaks Down Crying On Set Amid Rumors Of Marriage Trouble

Meanwhile, Roberts wasn’t the only one caught cuddling up to someone else!

Nine months after cinematographer Moder wed Roberts in 2002, he was reportedly seeing his ex-wife, Vera Steimberg! Insiders told Radar Vera cruelly called to taunt Julia, saying, “He’s come back to me.”

In another slap in the face to Roberts, Moder was notoriously caught surfing off the shores of Malibu on the day her beloved mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, passed away in 2015. And Danny didn’t even bother showing up for Betty Lou’s memorial service!

“It’s been a rough few years, and Julia didn’t need to look any further for support than Richard,” another source revealed.

PHOTOS: For Sale: Julia Roberts Puts Hawaiian Estate On The Market For $30 Million

“She is captivated by Richard. He’s intelligent, worldly, compassionate and sensitive,” said the source, adding those qualities are exactly what Roberts wants now.

The silver-haired fox is also single — having divorced actress Carey Lowell in 2016 — and insiders reported the affection between the big-screen lovebirds is mutual!

Moder could have a strong case in divorce court, according to another insider. “Danny may have signed a prenup,” said the source, “but if he can make a case that he made career sacrifices for her and that she cheated with Richard, his support payments would go through the roof!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.