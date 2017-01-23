Justice For Jules? Wainstein Faces Bombshell Ruling in $71K Eviction Case

Jules and her estranged husband Michael Wainstein are finally catching a break in their legal drama. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the latest bombshell court ruling in The Real Housewives of New York stars’ eviction case.

Michael appeared in New York City Civil Court today after 9W19 Corporation sued him and his estranged wife for failing to pay $71,944.65 in rent from January 2016 to October 2016.

But Michael didn’t have to battle it out in the courtroom, as Judge Michelle Schreiber agreed to adjourn the hearing until February 27.

As Radar readers know, Michael and Jules were slapped with an eviction notice on January 5, 2017 for failing to pay rent for the 3rd and 4th floors of their Manhattan apartment. The notice gave Jules, who lives on the two floors with their children Jagger, 7, and Rio, 5, six days to vacate the home.

In Jules’ response to the eviction, she says the Supreme Court has ordered her estranged husband to pay the outstanding rent.

“I came home with my children and was shocked to find an eviction notice,” she said. “I was advised by Petitioner, I am not the tenant of record. Upon information and belief, Michael, my estranged husband, is the tenant of the premises pursuant to a lease agreement.”

She claims she was not served with an eviction notice on October 13, November 7 and November 8 of 2016.

In Michael’s response, he also claims he did not receive the notice in time to answer.

“For the foregoing reasons, I believe that my failure to timely answer the petition is excusable, in that I did not receive a copy of the petition and was unaware of this proceeding before receiving a Notice of Eviction,” he stated.

Last week, Jules’ attorney Allan Mayefsky fired at Michael for not paying rent for just her floors.

Although Michael’s attorney Leia Richardson explained how he would be using $25,000 from the sale of their car to pay the rent, the judge ruled against it because the amount was ordered to be handed over to Jules.

