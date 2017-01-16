New Duggar Sex Scandal! Unmarried Joy-Anna’s Sordid Pregnancy Secret Exposed

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Duggar family is reeling after a new sex scandal involving Joy-Anna, Jim Bob and Michelle’s ninth child.

In November, the family special Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding revealed that Joy-Anna was being “courted” by her 23-year-old friend Austin Forsyth, who she has known for 15 years.

But a source told Radar that there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes than some innocent hand holding and tame bowling dates!

“Despite this ‘courting’ nonsense, Joy-Anna and Austin have actually been having sex together for a year!” claimed the source.

“Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children’s chastity, but the plain fact is that their kids are like anyone else’s; when they get to their late teens, their hormones are raging. Joy-Anna is no different and she and Austin went way past the hand-holding stage a long time ago — and it led to them getting the fright of their young lives.”

Early last year, claimed the source, “Joy-Anna believed that she had become pregnant by Austin. Given her family’s beliefs, you can imagine the panic mode that followed for the duo.”

The tricky situation, said the source, “Led to Joy-Anna admitting to her parents for the first time that she and Austin had already become intimate — and, of course, that alone is something the family has had to hide from the public.”

However, the Duggars dodged a bullet when they learned Joy-Anna’s pregnancy scare was a false alarm.

“That was obviously a huge sigh of relief for everyone concerned, but it didn’t erase the horror for Jim Bob and Michelle that they had come closer than close to having another family scandal on their hands!” the source said.

As Radar reported, the quiver-full clan has already faced plenty of scandal, especially when word got out that the eldest son, Josh, now 28, had molested underage girls, including four of his sisters between 2002 and 2003, leading to the cancelation of the family’s show, 19 Kids & Counting.

But the latest Duggar drama could just be getting started for Joy-Anna and her beau, whose parents own the Fort Rock Christian Family Camp and Christian Retreat Center resort in northwest Arkansas.

“That may not be the last time her relationship with Austin stirs up unwanted scrutiny,” the source told Radar. “He has a penchant for visiting the strip clubs in Fayetteville near his Arkansas hometown; I’d hazard a guess that Joy-Anna’s parents won’t be too thrilled to find that out.”

