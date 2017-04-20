Josh Duggar May Be Forced To Testify About His Cheating Scandal In Court

Josh Duggar will be questioned under oath about the 2015 cheating scandal that nearly destroyed his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar has reported, the religious and conservative father of four was outed as a member of Ashley Madison, a website that helps married people have affairs.

But in a bid to hide his identity on the site, he used an image of LA DJ Matthew McCarthy as his profile pic, without his permission. Now McCarthy has sued, and his lawyer plans to ask Duggar about the extent of his online deception.

PHOTOS: Parents, Police, Church Fail Victims: How Josh Duggar Got Away With His Sick Crimes In 10 Clicks

“We need to know if there are people out there who think that they have been in touch with our client, because Josh was pretending to be him,” attorney Michelle Iarusso told Life & Style.

Duggar, who recently announced he’s expecting a fifth child with wife Anna, was further embarrassed when an uncovered police report revealed that he was accused of molesting five family members, including at least two of his own sisters, as a teenager.

“That makes my client’s forced association with Duggar all the more painful for him,” Iarusso said. “He certainly would rather not have been associated with a child molester. And prospective employers didn’t like it, either.”

PHOTOS: World’s Biggest Hypocrite! Cheater & Porn Addict Josh Duggar’s Craziest Quotes About ‘Family Values’ In 10 Clicks

McCarthy, a DJ and bartender, said after his pic made it online, he was fired from a job, and suffered “anxiety, depression, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of self-esteem and extreme and severe mental anguish and emotional distress” relating to the incident.

He is seeking damages and compensation for past and future earnings lost in the scandal.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.