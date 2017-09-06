Josh & Anna Still In Counseling Years After Cheating Scandal: ‘They Put On A Front’

A new baby isn’t enough to save Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage. A Duggar family insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the troubled couple is still in marriage counseling.

“They have continue to work through their issues in couples counseling,” the family member told Radar.

Although the couple is “doing okay,” they may be hiding their possible marital issues from their family.

“If there was a problem we wouldn’t know about it,” the insider said. “They put on a front.”

Anna is due with the couple’s fifth child any day now. They are already parents to Michael, Marcus, Mackynzie and Meredith.

Anna stood by her husband when police reports revealed that he was accused of molesting five minor females in the family home as a teen. The scandal resulted in the cancelation of 19 Kids and Counting.

Scandal hit the couple again months later when he was busted on the adultery website Ashley Madison. He admitted to cheating on his wife and being addicted to porn. He checked into a Christian rehab center soon after.

The couple began marriage counseling when he left the treatment program in March 2016.

“Since the residential treatment program ended, we have been working with a professional marriage and family counselor to take important steps toward healing,” a statement on their website read. “It isn’t easy and some days are very difficult. It is a long road to rebuild trust and a truly healthy relationship. We are very thankful for God’s forgiveness, grace and help, as it is our strength and guide to rebuilding our lives. As the future unfolds, we are taking one day at a time and we are grateful for your continued prayers for both of us and our sweet children.”

The couple announced their fifth pregnancy in March.

