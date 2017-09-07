‘Teen Mom’ Escort Jordan Sentenced In Heroin Drug Bust – Is She Going To Jail?

Jordan Cashmyer was arrested twice on drug-related charges in June while working as an escort. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the sentencing of her shocking crimes.

Police conducted a welfare check on June 15, 2017 at a Baltimore hotel when Cashmyer’s friend reported to police that she was unable to get in touch with her.

“Defendant Cashmyer stated that she was sleeping and must not have heard her phone ringing,” the police report obtained by Radar read. “While talking to the Defendant, Officer Muska observed a clear hypodermic syringe under the sink in the bathroom to his right.”

Cashmyer, 22, admitted to police that she had used narcotics while at the location. The mother of Genevieve, 3, then provided police with one black bag and one clear bag.

“The black bag contained three clear pipes containing a burnt residue of a white powdered substance,” the report continued. “The burnt residue in the clear pipes [are] consistent with crack cocaine… The clear pipes are used to inhale narcotics.”

PHOTOS: The Ladies Of ‘Teen Mom’ Show Off Their Post-Baby Bikini Bods

In the clear bag, police found two hypodermic syringes and a burnt spoon.

She was placed under arrest, and charged with one count of possession of not marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Then on June 30, 2017 she was arrested again for two counts of possession of not marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to the Ramada hotel when Cashmyer’s boyfriend reported that she was unresponsive inside her locked room. Cashmyer eventually responded and opened the door for authorities.

“Cashmyer was naked and went into the bathroom to put on clothes,” the report read. “She appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.”

PHOTOS; Secret Children, Rehab & Rape Claims: What To Expect On The New Season of ‘Teen Mom OG’

In a clear plastic bag in the hotel room’s bathroom, police found one pink capsule containing a brown powdery substance, one small blue plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance, one pink capsule containing a white rock-like substance, one orange cap containing a white rock-like substances, three needles and a clear glass pipe containing a white powdery substance. Police found the substances to be consistent with heroin and cocaine.

The a clerk for the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore exclusively told Radar that Cashmyer was not prosecuted for the June 30 arrest.

As for the June 15 bust, “She is on probation until March 5, 2019. She must submit to alcohol and drug testing.”

Photos of Cashmyer surfaced on an escort website over the summer. Her family member confirmed to Radar that she was working as an escort to pay for her drug addiction.

PHOTOS: Fights, No-Shows & Drug Accusations: The Juiciest ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Secrets Exposed

Cashmyer resurfaced over Twitter for the first time since May to give fans an update on her condition.

“A lot of people are confused on what’s been going on in my life,” she tweeted. “I just want to clear some things up for the sake of my family and those who were truly concerned. My father and mother (stepmom so no one is confused) were in contact with me and have been part of my recovery everyday. I am currently working on myself and my recovery, and am actually very happy with my life right now.”

She added of her daughter and baby daddy Derek Taylor, “There is one thing missing and that will come over time… my baby girl and a good co-parenting relationship with her father.”

Do you think Cashmyer will stay clean? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.