Lennon’s Secret $30,000 Buried Treasure

John Lennon‘s New York City apartment is already worth millions ­— but it just got a bump in value!

The spacious digs in the Dakota — the tony building where Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, still resides — has $30,000 hidden beneath the floorboards, according to real estate heirs Toby and Larry Milstein.

PHOTOS: 15 Shocking Hollywood Murders

The pair claimed a former owner of the ritzy digs stashed the cash — but the hoity-toity co-op board refuses to mangle the historic parquet to recover the rumored booty!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.