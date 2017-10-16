Jodi’s Secret Prison Visitor List Exposed! Find Out Who Gets To See Arias Behind Bars

Convicted killer Jodi Arias’ secret prison visitor list has been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com and it includes her late father and her dedicated “boyfriend.”

Serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the Perryville Prison in Arizona, Arias compiled the 20-person list a few short months before her own father passed away under mysterious circumstances.

William Arias, as well as her mother Sandra, sister Angela and brother Joseph are all on the list, but the top name on the handwritten submission was Benjamin Ernst, whom she once plotted to marry while locked up.

The murderer’s list also included the journalist who did the bombshell interview with Arias’ mother where she admitted “I do not feel responsible for Jodi’s actions.”

Filled with her supporters, the convicted killer was allowed weekly visits with those on her approved list.

As Radar exclusively revealed, Arias lost contact visit privileges in 2016 after she was found guilty of a “disciplinary violation” for calling a guard a “c**k-blocker,” in a prison yard argument.

As Radar previously reported, Arias secretly penned her own prison memoir in order to profit off the murder of Travis Alexander.

“Jodi thought she was going to be famous,” her former cell mate and confidant Donavan Bering told Radar exclusively. “She wanted to write the memoir to explain her story, thinking it was going to be a number one best seller. But once you start reading it, you find out how warped she really is.”

