Jim Carrey Goes On Bizarre Rant As Interviewer Stares At Camera In Panic

Jim Carrey went on a bizarre rant as he was interviewed by E! News reporter Catt Sadler this past weekend in New York City.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the 55-year-old actor went on a wacky tirade on the Harper’s Bazaar’s ICONS red carpet after Sadler commented on how he is rarely seen at glamorous Hollywood bashes.

“There’s no meaning to any of this. I wanted to find the most meaningless thing I could come to and join and here I am,” said Carrey.

After being asked if he believed in icons, the actor said: “Boy, that is just the absolute lowest-aiming possibility that we could come up with. I don’t believe that you exist but there is a lovely fragrance in the air.”

Sadler made one final attempt at turning the conversation into a positive note, and told Carrey that he looked great and dressed up for the party.

“I didn’t get dressed up,” he explained. ‘There is no me. There’s just things happening. [This is] not our world. We don’t matter.”

The TV reporter stared at the camera in panic as Carrey squeezed her shoulder and fled.

While the Canadian comedian has long been known for his odd sense of humor, his most recent appearance seemed even more eccentric than usual. What do you think is going on with Jim Carrey? Let us know in the comments below.

