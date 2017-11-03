Two-Timing Jeremy Meeks Had Sex With Ex Weeks AFTER Chloe Green Make Out Scandal

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks sent shock waves across the internet when pictures emerged of him cheating on his estranged wife Melissa with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, but while the model galavants around the globe with his wife by the wayside, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that Meeks already cheated on his new hot commodity — with his wife!

Jeremy, who rose to fame after his glamorous mugshot landed him a lucrative modeling career, filed for divorce from him wife in June, just a few weeks after he dumped her to begin his romance with Green.

Once a cheater always a cheater appears to ring true for Jeremy — who had sex with his ex-wife Melissa after he started dating the shopping queen, according to Melissa!

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Melissa reveals she and Jeremy slept together on a hot summer night on July 10 when he came over to visit with their shared seven-year-old son.

Jeremy and Chloe first met at Cannes Film Festival in May, where he was modeling for Phillip Plein. Melissa only found out about their secret romance in June when photos of the two kissing during a lovers getaway in Turkey were leaked online.

“We went upstairs in our bedroom and we got undressed and we took a shower and then we ended up sleeping together,” Melissa tells us of the steamy July 10 sex session, adding that she felt “weird” after doing the dirty, and told Jeremy, “You don’t have to feel guilty for sleeping with your wife,” and he was like ‘I don’t.'”

To make matters worse — Melissa tells us the two-timing scumbag served her with separation paper the very next day!

