‘Breaking Amish’s Jeremiah Raber Arrested For Domestic Violence

Breaking Amish: Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber was arrested for assaulting his wife, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jeremiah, 37, was cuffed on April 22 in Live Oak, Fla. after a verbal dispute with his wife of one year, Carmela Raber.

She told responding officers that he made “several threats to cause [her] harm,” and proceeded to show cops “several large bruises on her legs and arms” that were allegedly caused by her husband “striking her with a closed fist.”

The officers noted that she claimed he “strikes her on a daily basis.”

But in an exclusive statement to Radar, Jeremiah insisted he has “evidence” to prove his innocence.

“As of now I have nothing really to say other then the real truth will come out in the end,” he said. “This is not a one-way street. It goes both ways and I have the evidence to prove it and it will be released soon enough.”

Jeremiah isn’t the only Breaking Amish star to find himself in trouble with the law. Chapel Schmucker-Peace was arrested in May for a string of drug related charges.

Breaking Amish returns to TLC on Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

