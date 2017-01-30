J.Lo Tells Drake — Get Slim Or Go!

SUPERSTAR Jennifer Lopez has ordered her new boy toy Drake to lose the flab or risk losing her!

“Jen’s last man was a six-pack-stacked dancer while Drake’s totally averse to exercise and it shows,” a longtime pal tells RADAR. “She’s told him he needs to be in tip-top shape to appear on her arm!”

PHOTOS: Khloe From The Block! Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Obsessed’ With Jennifer Lopez — 8 Photos Show How She’s Stolen Her Style

As RADAR previously reported in our Jan. 23 issue, the pair have been talking marriage, with the rapper even arranging a romantic prom for the Shades of Blue star.

Now Drake is working with a brutal boot camp trainer, says the source.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner Spotted Looking Down & Out On Set After Ben Affleck’s Reported Vegas Trip With The Nanny

“She’s got very high standards, and Drake’s just a bit too flabby for her liking.”

“He can’t stand it, but he knows he’s lucky to be in the same room as her, so he’s doing what he’s told.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.