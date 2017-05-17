Shamed Jennifer Lawrence DEFENDS Raunchy Strip Club Romp In Desperate Post

Jennifer Lawrence can’t hide from video proof! The actress took to Facebook on Wednesday in an attempt to gloss over Radar’s exclusive reveal of her raunchy strip club rendezvous — but this scandal speaks for itself.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote before justifying the circumstances of her wild night out. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

“I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she continued. “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky CAUGHT On Cozy Date

As Radar revealed in a jaw-dropping exclusive Wednesday morning, video of America’s sweetheart cutting loose like a low-rent gogo dancer in a Euro-trash strip club uncovered the star’s bad-girl side like never before.

The show-stopping footage was filmed on April 27 at the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria. JLaw was in town filming the spy caper Red Sparrow.

According to an insider, the Hunger Games star — whose private, X-rated images were stolen by internet hackers in 2014 — arrived at the club around 11 p.m. with three men, a woman and a bodyguard.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Very Sheer Shirt

Lawrence’s boyfriend, much-older producer-director Darren Aronofsky, was nowhere in sight, according to the eyewitness. But 26-year-old Lawrence didn’t seem to mind, letting loose, ordering up Beluga vodka and hitting the booze hard, according to a fellow reveler.

Before long, “Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle,” said the eyewitness.

“She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced! At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing!”

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Almost Bares All!

“It was surreal!” the source continued. “There was one moment when Jennifer picked up some money that was on the stage, and spanked herself with it!”

“She was wild, but seemed to be having an amazing time until her attempt at an elegant routine on the stripper pole ended with her crashing to the floor, and crying in pain!”

“One guy — who she’d been ALL over previously — rushed and helped her back onto her feet. But then she climbed over tables, and fell back into her friends!”

According to the source, the sloppy party raged on until 4 a.m.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.