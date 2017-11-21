Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Fights Back In Bitter Custody Battle

Jennifer Hudson was recently granted temporary physical care and possession of the 8-year-old son she shares with her estranged ex, David Otunga.

Otunga’s attorney Tracy M. Rizzo exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the loss “was the worst day of David’s entire life!”

“Being separate from his son, who is his best friend, is absolutely unbearable for David,” added Rizzo.

In The Voice coach’s emergency order of protection petition, filed in Illinois’ Cook County court on Nov. 16, Hudson accused Otunga, 37, of “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior” towards their son, David Jr.

She went on to allege that Otunga removed David Jr. from school without her consent on Nov. 10.

“I am concerned and fearful that David may remove David Jr. from the state without notifying me,” she wrote. “As recently as Nov. 15, 2017, David threatened to take David Jr. out of my physical possession.”

As Radar reported, however, Otunga’s attorney insisted that “Jennifer is lying” and her client “will get his son back.”

“My client’s only concern was the fact that Jennifer was keeping their son out late on school nights with her and her boyfriend, which she did numerous times.”

“Jennifer was doing The Voice overseas and is now doing The Voice in L.A. and her son is not going to go with her,” Rizzo told Radar.

“She is everywhere but at home with her son and she is out of the Chicago area where they live a lot. Furthermore, Jennifer uses her family and assistants to watch over David Jr. when she is gone. He is definitely in better hands with his father.”

Hudson and Otunga will return to court on December 7 to battle it out for custody.

