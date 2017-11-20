Jennifer Garner Slams Ex Ben Affleck In New No-Holds-Barred Rant

Jennifer Garner is slowly opening up about her failed marriage with Ben Affleck, and what she has to say in a shocking new interview on the subject isn’t pretty!

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids,” Garner told Australia’s News.com.au. “I would not choose to be single or be in this position.”

As Radar reported, Affleck, 45, has moved on from Garner, also 45, with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Though Affleck still calls his home California, where his children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5 — live with Garner, he’s been flying back and forth between the West Coast and New York City to be with Shookus.

“It’s something that we are working through,” Garner said of figuring out life post-divorce, adding she has no desire to begin dating again, unlike her ex. “I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’”

Garner also opened up on her feelings about the sexual harassment scandal rocking Hollywood, which Affleck was dragged into after Hilarie Burton, 35, accused him of groping her in 2003.

“I was accused by a woman, of touching her breasts while I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it,” Affleck said of the alleged incident. “I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up.”

“We can’t lump all men into [the same category],” Garner insisted of the scandals. “We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.”

However, Garner noted, “Things have to come out in the open in order to be dealt with, and this is definitely one of those times. It’s messy, it’s not pretty, but a wound when it’s healing is a horrible thing to look at and to be around. That is where we are. There are a lot of really smart people asking tough questions, and I feel excited to see what the outcome will be.”

While that remains to be determined, Garner said she and Affleck have already worked out their holiday schedule for the sake of their children.

“We will all be together for Thanksgiving,” revealed Garner. “We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it’s not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it.”

